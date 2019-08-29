Lead Singer Of Newcastle Band Accused Of Sexual Assault

Police have laid sexual assault charges against the lead singer of a Newcastle band.

Detectives arrested and charged the Cooks Hill man over alleged offences committed against multiple females between 2008 and 2014.

An investigation was launched in March after the young women aged between 14 and 20 years old filed complaints.

It's claimed he preyed on the women at his live gigs, using his fame and status.

The 32-year-old was taken into police custody while at a shop in Darby Street on Tuesday.

He's been charged with 10 offences, including four counts of aggravated sexual assault with a victim under 16 years.

The singer's been refused bail to re-appear in Newcastle Local Court in October.