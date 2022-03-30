Leaders Skeptical Over Russia's Withdrawal Claims, As Missile Hits Mykolaiv

Officials described peace talks in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine as 'meaningful', as reports of ceasefire from Kyiv begins to take place.

Russia has since promised to cut back its military forces, a move which the Pentagon remains skeptical over.

Spokesperson John Kirby says the threat is still real, arguing they are not withdrawing, only repositioning.

"Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv, its failed in its objective of subjegading Ukraine. But they can still inflict massive brutality on the country including in Kyiv," Kirby said.

"We believe that this is a repositioning not a withdrawal, and we should all be prepared to watch for other offences against Ukraine."

Meanwhile, a Russian missile struck a government building in the port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least seven more Ukrainians.

Over 20 civilians were injured and pulled from the debris by rescue workers.

The missile ripped a massive hole in the side of the building, as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and place the wounded on stretchers.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," region governor Vitaliy Kim said.

President Zelenskyy spoke on the situation in Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

"The Russian troops hit Mykolaiv very insidiously. At a time when people came to their workplaces in the morning. Thank God, most of those in the building managed to evacuate when they heard an air alarm," he said.

"This one more act of the Russian so-called denazification of Mykolaiv took place in the morning after the anniversary of [the] liberation of the city from Nazi invaders. Mykolaiv residents remember the day of March 28, 1944. And they see who the Russian troops trying to capture their city now look like.”

