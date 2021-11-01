Leaders warn of looming 'doomsday' at Climate Summit

World leaders have issued a doomsday warning at the opening of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the global summit by warning that the anger and impatience of the world would be uncontainable if real change isn’t made.

“The clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and turbines and furnaces and engines. It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now.”

Mr. Johnson said the countries in attendance should aim to phase out coal power in 2030 for developed countries and 2040 for developing countries.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made no mention of coal in his opening address after his net-zero plan was slammed by other leaders and mounting pressure from the UK to reconsider the country’s stance on coal.

The Australian Prime Minister said the country would exceed its 2030 target by reducing emissions by 26-28 percent.

Negotiators are currently sourcing $100 billion US dollars, to make annual climate support payments to developing countries, to which Mr. Morrison pledged $2 billion.

Scientists have warned that countries have to make drastic changes by 2030 in order to avoid devastating global warming of 1.5 degrees.

