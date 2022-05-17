Leadership Race Tightens After Morrison Launches Liberal Campaign

Just three days before the Federal Election and the latest poll show the gap is narrowing between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.

The primary vote for Labor has dropped while the Coalition's is up one point, with preferences for the Opposition just ahead 51 per cent to 49.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will front the National Press Club today, while he's facing heat for walking out mid-way through a press conference on Tuesday.

However, Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Mr Albanese took about 20 questions before he called time.

"He'd already taken questions after a speech earlier; he's done a heap of radio interviews. I did a press conference for almost 20 minutes on the same day and took all the questions as well, Penny Wong did a press conference," Mr Chalmers said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is backing his "bulldozer" approach to being in the top job, telling Nine you can't show any weakness.

"As prime minister you need to be able to have strength, you must have strength,” he said.

“I mean the situations we're dealing with, whether it’s the Chinese government and their coercion of our economic interests and their push into a region. You've got to have a strong prime minister; you can't have weakness". - Mr Morrison

It follows his acknowledgement on A Current Affair overnight, that his infamous justification "I don't hold a hose, mate" for taking a holiday in Hawaii while fires burned across large parts of Australia "wasn't helpful".

