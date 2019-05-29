Leading Lawyer Has His Say On The Sportsbet 40-Disposal Saga

James Higgins, managing partner at Gordon Legal, has delivered his verdict on Sportsbet's 40 plus disposal multi saga, telling Will & MJ it would be pretty difficult for punters to receive the full payout.

Higgins joined Will & MJ in the wake of a story that's aggrieved plenty of punters, with Sportsbet voiding a bunch of multis on no player to reach 40 disposals in round 10 of the AFL season.

Those bets were later paid out at revised odds.

He told the guys it would be a "pretty big hurdle" to legally overcome.

"In this case, I think a lot of punters also got on this for similar reasons...but people assume that all bets are final in this type of environment," he said.

"If you look at the terms and conditions for Sportsbet, all bets are not final."

LAWYER JAMES HIGGINS ON THE SPORTSBET DRAMA: