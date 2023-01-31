Leaked Test Schedule 'Taking Piss' Out Of Adelaide

Former Australian cricketer Greg Blewett has blasted Cricket Australia, declaring the governing body is “taking the absolute piss out of” Adelaide and its fans amid rumours South Australia will host another Test series against the West Indies.

Blewett’s report of another West Indies Test match at Adelaide Oval comes only two months after the Australians completed a series sweep against the men from the Caribbean region.

Australia’s win at the time wasn’t without controversy, with the under-fire West Indies grilled for their lack of competitiveness during the series.

Blewett revealed Cricket Australia is close to finalising its Test schedule next summer, and why for Adelaide fans, it's hardly something to look forward to with South Australians set to miss out on a Test match against heavyweights Pakistan.

“Cricket Australia is trying to work out their schedule for next summer,” Blewett said on Triple M’s Rush Hour.

“Touring next year is Pakistan for three Test matches, and guess who’s back - the West Indies… and guess what, it looks like the Adelaide Test match is going to be hosting the West Indies again.”