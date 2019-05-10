Learn How To Improve Your Business At The Advance Rockhampton’s Workshop This Month

Want to learn how to make your business more tech-savvy?

Local small businesses are invited to the Advance Rockhampton’s free Small Business workshop on Friday the 31 May!

As part of Small Business Week, Mayor Margaret Strelow and the Advance Rockhampton team have pulled together a range of presentations to suit a range of local businesses.

Topics will include financial management, cybersecurity, social media, procurement practices, export readiness and opportunities with Laing O’Rourke.

Date: Friday, 31 May

Time: 9am to 3pm

Location: Fitzroy Room in the Rockhampton Library

Cost: Free but must register to attend! Register here

WORKSHOP DETAILS

9-9:30am - I have a business idea, what next?

Presented by : Entrepreneur Facilitator Services

Adapt or Die – In a fast changing world of high tech and globalisation every business owner needs to be on their toes to understand and respond to trends and changes in their market.

9:30-10:00am Best Practice Financial Management Tips for Small Business

Presented by : Tony Edwards, Director & Principal, Evans Edwards Accountants I Auditors I Business Advisors

Small business owners face many challenges. Managing finances often tops the list. Tony Edwards will provide some practical advice on everyday actions you can take to manage business finances more effectively.

10:00-10:15am - How the SmartHub can help you succeed in Business

Presented by : Elize Hattin, SmartHub Business Manager

The SmartHub is an initiative of Rockhampton Regional Council’s Smart Way Forward Strategy providing affordable coworking space where members can collaborate, learn and grow from the sense of community plus have access to a variety of programs and events to help their business thrive.

10:30-11:00am - Small Business Cyber Security & Network Password Security

Presented by : Peter Vanheck, ICT Network (Deputy Director of Digital Technology and Cyber Security, CQUniversity)

Most owners might think cyber criminals aren’t interested in targeting their small business, but the reality is very different. Hints and tips will be delivered during this session to improve cybersecurity within your business.

11:00-12noon Interactive Presentation – Social Media in Business

Presented by : Liam Fahey, LAD Social

Learn what social media platform is best for your business. 3 simple steps to get more customers and how to stand out online.

12noon-12:30pm - Local Major Projects & Rockhampton Regional Council’s Procurement Practices

Presented by : Andrew Collins, Manager Project Delivery - Regional Services and Drew Stevenson, Manager Corporate and Technology Services - Corporate Services, Rockhampton Regional Council

Hear about contracting opportunities for the new Art Gallery, the South Rockhampton Flood Levy and other local projects. Also the Rockhampton Regional Council’s procurement practices including its Local Preference Policy.

1:30-2:00pm - Export Readiness

Presented by : Charmaine Smith, Business Development Manager, Australian Trusted Trader

Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) is an Australian Government program rewarding businesses who maintain a secure supply chain. As a Trusted Trader you’ll get expedited clearance of goods at the border.

2:00-2:30pm - Australia Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) Opportunities – Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area

Presented by : James Foreman, Project Leader, Laing O'Rourke Australia

With Defence injecting up to $660M into the regional economy over a 5 year period, construction work (to commence by the end of 2019) will bring significant economic opportunities to the region with Laing O’Rourke committing to source over 80% of work from the CQ region.