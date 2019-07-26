Learn How To Starting Your Business Right

This Article In Association With The Greater Shepparton Business Centre. If you're looking to turn your side hustle into your full-time career, learn how to start your business right with the Greater Shepparton Business Centre this Wednesday. Prepare to get your bright idea off the ground, step by step, at this essential planning workshop packed with vital start-up tips, tools and expert guidance that will prepare you to give your business the best chance of success. When: 31 Jul 2019 at 5:30pm – 9:00pm

Where: Greater Shepparton Business Centre, 70 New Dookie Road, Shepparton

Cost: $30.00 CLICK TO REGISTER

Contact: Greater Shepparton Business Centre on (03) 5832 1100 or gsbc@shepparton.vic.gov.au

Come to grips with everything you need to know before you get started and walk away prepared with a clear vision of the next steps needed to turn your idea into business reality.

Many new and emerging businesses need a starting point or room to grow. That's why the Greater Shepparton Business Centre provides subsidised premises, advice, services and support to new and emerging businesses, to assist them in becoming established and profitable.

If you're thinking of setting up a new business, or are currently operating a home-based small business, get in touch - the Greater Shepparton Business Centre is there to help.

The Greater Shepparton Business Centre works in collaboration with Small Business Victoria and the Australian Taxation Office to host the workshops program, delivering workshops and seminars on a regular basis at low costs.