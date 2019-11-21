Learn More About Volunteering

This workshops plans to uncover the scope of the buzz words of Innovation, Hackathon, Ecosystem and Design Thinking.

Discover why these ideas are not only about technology advances or a bunch of ‘Geeks’ or ‘Nerds’ working out the solution.

Reveal the possible directions that the sector could take to increase novelty, specifically in the Great Southern, and how being part of these first steps could be beneficial to you and your organisation.

You’ll leave with esky of insights on how novelty has been successfully in other regions across the globe.

To finish we’ll take a temperature check on volunteering in Great Southern and gather your perspective on what the roadblocks to innovation and novel solutions are.