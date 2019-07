Lee Brice has taken his current single “Rumor” to number one.

“Rumor” which sat in the number two spot last week has knocked Thomas Rhett’s “Look Like What God Gave Her” from prime position.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Rumor” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 23-29 tracking period.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!