Lee Kernaghan Gets 8 Golden Guitar Nominations

Triple M Country congratulates all of the Aussie's nominated for the 2020 Golden Guitars.

Country music's night of nights rolls around every January during the Tamworth Country Music Festival and our very own Lee Kernaghan has been nominated for 8, including the big one- Album Of The Year, Contemporary Country Album of The Year, Song Of The Year, Male Artist Of The Year, Heritage Song Of The Year, Vocal Collaboration Of The Year, CMC Video Clip Of The Year and Apple Music Single of The Year.

Click here for all the finalists

The Golden Guitar Awards, Saturday 25 January 2020.

Tickets and more info here

