Lee Kernaghan is King of the ARIA Charts

They say ‘you can’t keep a good man down’, well in the case of Australia’s country music legend Lee Kernaghan, it is more a matter of ‘you can’t stop the Boy from the Bush from flying’... Flying up the charts that is!

In an amazing first week ARIA Chart result Lee’s new album Backroad Nation scored an incredible:

#3 ARIA ALL GENRE/MAIN Chart

#1 ARIA Digital Album Chart

#1 ARIA Australian Artist Chart

#1 ARIA Country Chart

#1 ARIA Australian Country Chart

The epic new album is Kernaghan’s 15th studio album and was produced by Grammy nominated producer and songwriter, Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Kylie Minogue. LoCash).

“Backroad Nation is a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who make our country great,” Lee says of the smash hit release. “Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to backroads QLD and everywhere in between.”

Lee says the Backroad Nation album has taken him to places that he hasn’t been before musically. "I've pushed every element of this record to the absolute limits and have collaborated with some of the finest writers and music makers in the world today,” he says. “This included ARIA Hall of Famer Garth Porter (Executive Producer); along with hit songwriters Colin Buchanan, Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton and Nick Wolfe who all played an integral part in the song writing journey for this release. I love this album. Every song is a true story and telling it how it is and keeping it authentic was always my number one intention.”

Lee Kernaghan reinvigorated country music in the 1990s and he is still doing the same almost three decades later – creating modern day anthems for Australians everywhere.

Tickets to the Backroad Nation Tour are now all on sale. Lee’s new album Backroad Nation is out now through ABC Music.

BACKROAD NATION TOUR DATES 2019

Thursday 30th May 2019

Saraton Theatre, GRAFTON NSW

www.saraton.com | (02) 6642 1633

Friday 31st May 2019

Cex Club, COFFS HARBOUR NSW

www.cex.com.au | (02) 6652 3888

Saturday 1st June 2019

Club Forster, FORSTER NSW

*** SOLD OUT ***

www.clubforster.com.au | (02) 6591 6591

Sunday 2nd June 2019

The Glasshouse, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

www.glasshouse.org.au | (02) 6581 8888

Wednesday 12th June 2019

Horsham Town Hall, HORSHAM VIC

*** ADDED SHOW ***

www.horshamtownhall.com.au | (03) 5382 9555

Thursday 13th June 2019

Horsham Town Hall, HORSHAM VIC

*** SOLD OUT ***

www.horshamtownhall.com.au | (03) 5382 9555

Friday 14th June 2019

Swan Hill Town Hall, SWAN HILL VIC

www.swanhilltownhall.com.au | (03) 5036 2444

Saturday 15th June 2019

Riverlinks Eastbank, SHEPPARTON VIC

www.riverlinksvenues.com.au | (03) 5832 9511

Wednesday 19th June 2019

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, WAGGA WAGGA NSW

*** ADDED SHOW ***

www.civictheatre.com.au | (02) 6926 9688

Thursday 20th June 2019

Yoogali Club, GRIFFITH NSW

www.oztix.com.au | Ron Dalla Menswear & Club

Friday 21st June 2019

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, WAGGA WAGGA NSW

*** SOLD OUT ***

www.civictheatre.com.au | (02) 6926 9688

Saturday 22nd June 2019

Albury Entertainment Centre, ALBURY NSW

www.alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au | (02) 6043 5610

Sunday 28th July 2019

Groundwater Country Music Festival, BROADBEACH QLD

www.groundwatercmf.com

Saturday 10th August 2019

Mount Isa Rodeo, MOUNT ISA QLD

www.isarodeo.com.au

Thursday 15th August 2019

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, MANDURAH WA

www.manpac.com.au | (08) 9550 3900

Friday 16th August 2019

Crown Theatre, PERTH WA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 17th August 2019

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, BUNBURY WA

www.bunburyentertainment.com | 1300 661 272

Thursday 22nd August 2019

Brolga Theatre, MARYBOROUGH QLD

www.brolgatheatre.org | (07) 4122 6050

Friday 23rd August 2019

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, BUNDABERG QLD

www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au | (07) 4130 4100

Saturday 24th August 2019

The Great Western Hotel, ROCKHAMPTON QLD

www.oztix.com.au | (07) 4922 3888

Thursday 29th August 2019

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD

www.cairns.qld.gov.au/CPAC/ | 1300 855 835

Friday 30th August 2019

Townsville Entertainment Centre, TOWNSVILLE QLD

www.tecc.net.au | (07) 4771 4000

Saturday 31st August 2019

Mackay Entertainment Centre, MACKAY QLD

www.mackayecc.com.au | (07) 4961 9777

Thursday 5th September 2019

Kingaroy Town Hall, KINGAROY QLD

www.oztix.com.au | Coppards Menswear

Friday 6th September 2019

Empire Theatre, TOOWOOMBA QLD

www.empiretheatre.com.au | 1300 655 299

Saturday 7th September 2019

Kedron-Wavell Services Club, BRISBANE QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | (07) 3359 9122

Sunday 8th September 2019

Kedron-Wavell Services Club, BRISBANE QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | (07) 3359 9122

Friday 13th September 2019

Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW

www.penrith.panthers.com.au | 1800 061 991

Saturday 14th September 2019

Canberra Theatre, CANBERRA ACT

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au | (02) 6275 2700

Thursday 19th September 2019

The Barn Palais, MT GAMBIER SA

Book at Chapmans Newsagency | www.oztix.com.au

Friday 20th September 2019

Thebarton Theatre, ADELAIDE SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 21st September 2019

Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA

www.barossaconvention.org | (08) 8561 4299

Sunday 22nd September 2019

Broken Hill Civic Centre, BROKEN HILL NSW

www.brokenhill.nsw.gov.au/leekernaghan | (08) 8080 3575

Friday 4th October 2019

Deni Ute Muster, DENILIQUIN NSW

www.deniutemuster.com.au

Saturday 12th – Saturday 19th October 2019

CRUISIN’ COUNTRY

www.cruisincountry.com.au/2019

Thursday 7th November 2019

Burnie Town Hall, BURNIE TAS

www.burniearts.net | (03) 6430 5850

Friday 8th November 2019

Princess Theatre, LAUNCESTON TAS

www.theatrenorth.com.au | (03) 6323 3666

Saturday 9th November 2019

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, HOBART TAS

www.tixtas.com.au | 1300 795 257

Friday 15th November 2019

Ulumbarra Theatre, BENDIGO VIC

www.gotix.com.au | (03) 5434 6100

Saturday 16th November 2019

Ballarat Civic Hall, BALLARAT VIC

www.hermaj.com | (03) 5333 5888

Sunday 17th November 2019

Sale Memorial Hall, SALE VIC

www.thewedge.com.au | (03) 5143 3200

Thursday 21st November 2019

Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC

www.bunjilplace.com.au | (03) 9705 5200

Friday 22nd November 2019

The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 23rd November 2019

The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Thursday 28th November 2019

The Events Centre, CALOUNDRA QLD

www.theeventscentre.com.au | (07) 5491 424

Friday 29th November 2019

Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW

www.twintowns.com.au | (07) 5536 2277

Saturday 30th November 2019

Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW

www.twintowns.com.au | (07) 5536 2277

