Lee Kernaghan is King of the ARIA Charts

They say ‘you can’t keep a good man down’, well in the case of Australia’s country music legend Lee Kernaghan, it is more a matter of ‘you can’t stop the Boy from the Bush from flying’... Flying up the charts that is!
In an amazing first week ARIA Chart result Lee’s new album Backroad Nation scored an incredible:
- #3 ARIA ALL GENRE/MAIN Chart
- #1 ARIA Digital Album Chart
- #1 ARIA Australian Artist Chart
- #1 ARIA Country Chart
- #1 ARIA Australian Country Chart
The epic new album is Kernaghan’s 15th studio album and was produced by Grammy nominated producer and songwriter, Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Kylie Minogue. LoCash).
“Backroad Nation is a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who make our country great,” Lee says of the smash hit release. “Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to backroads QLD and everywhere in between.”
Lee says the Backroad Nation album has taken him to places that he hasn’t been before musically. "I've pushed every element of this record to the absolute limits and have collaborated with some of the finest writers and music makers in the world today,” he says. “This included ARIA Hall of Famer Garth Porter (Executive Producer); along with hit songwriters Colin Buchanan, Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton and Nick Wolfe who all played an integral part in the song writing journey for this release. I love this album. Every song is a true story and telling it how it is and keeping it authentic was always my number one intention.”
Lee Kernaghan reinvigorated country music in the 1990s and he is still doing the same almost three decades later – creating modern day anthems for Australians everywhere.
Tickets to the Backroad Nation Tour are now all on sale. Lee’s new album Backroad Nation is out now through ABC Music.
BACKROAD NATION TOUR DATES 2019
Thursday 30th May 2019
Saraton Theatre, GRAFTON NSW
www.saraton.com | (02) 6642 1633
Friday 31st May 2019
Cex Club, COFFS HARBOUR NSW
www.cex.com.au | (02) 6652 3888
Saturday 1st June 2019
Club Forster, FORSTER NSW
*** SOLD OUT ***
www.clubforster.com.au | (02) 6591 6591
Sunday 2nd June 2019
The Glasshouse, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
www.glasshouse.org.au | (02) 6581 8888
Wednesday 12th June 2019
Horsham Town Hall, HORSHAM VIC
*** ADDED SHOW ***
www.horshamtownhall.com.au | (03) 5382 9555
Thursday 13th June 2019
Horsham Town Hall, HORSHAM VIC
*** SOLD OUT ***
www.horshamtownhall.com.au | (03) 5382 9555
Friday 14th June 2019
Swan Hill Town Hall, SWAN HILL VIC
www.swanhilltownhall.com.au | (03) 5036 2444
Saturday 15th June 2019
Riverlinks Eastbank, SHEPPARTON VIC
www.riverlinksvenues.com.au | (03) 5832 9511
Wednesday 19th June 2019
Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, WAGGA WAGGA NSW
*** ADDED SHOW ***
www.civictheatre.com.au | (02) 6926 9688
Thursday 20th June 2019
Yoogali Club, GRIFFITH NSW
www.oztix.com.au | Ron Dalla Menswear & Club
Friday 21st June 2019
Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, WAGGA WAGGA NSW
*** SOLD OUT ***
www.civictheatre.com.au | (02) 6926 9688
Saturday 22nd June 2019
Albury Entertainment Centre, ALBURY NSW
www.alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au | (02) 6043 5610
Sunday 28th July 2019
Groundwater Country Music Festival, BROADBEACH QLD
Saturday 10th August 2019
Mount Isa Rodeo, MOUNT ISA QLD
Thursday 15th August 2019
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, MANDURAH WA
www.manpac.com.au | (08) 9550 3900
Friday 16th August 2019
Crown Theatre, PERTH WA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 17th August 2019
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, BUNBURY WA
www.bunburyentertainment.com | 1300 661 272
Thursday 22nd August 2019
Brolga Theatre, MARYBOROUGH QLD
www.brolgatheatre.org | (07) 4122 6050
Friday 23rd August 2019
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, BUNDABERG QLD
www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au | (07) 4130 4100
Saturday 24th August 2019
The Great Western Hotel, ROCKHAMPTON QLD
www.oztix.com.au | (07) 4922 3888
Thursday 29th August 2019
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD
www.cairns.qld.gov.au/CPAC/ | 1300 855 835
Friday 30th August 2019
Townsville Entertainment Centre, TOWNSVILLE QLD
www.tecc.net.au | (07) 4771 4000
Saturday 31st August 2019
Mackay Entertainment Centre, MACKAY QLD
www.mackayecc.com.au | (07) 4961 9777
Thursday 5th September 2019
Kingaroy Town Hall, KINGAROY QLD
www.oztix.com.au | Coppards Menswear
Friday 6th September 2019
Empire Theatre, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.empiretheatre.com.au | 1300 655 299
Saturday 7th September 2019
Kedron-Wavell Services Club, BRISBANE QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | (07) 3359 9122
Sunday 8th September 2019
Kedron-Wavell Services Club, BRISBANE QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | (07) 3359 9122
Friday 13th September 2019
Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW
www.penrith.panthers.com.au | 1800 061 991
Saturday 14th September 2019
Canberra Theatre, CANBERRA ACT
www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au | (02) 6275 2700
Thursday 19th September 2019
The Barn Palais, MT GAMBIER SA
Book at Chapmans Newsagency | www.oztix.com.au
Friday 20th September 2019
Thebarton Theatre, ADELAIDE SA
Saturday 21st September 2019
Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA
www.barossaconvention.org | (08) 8561 4299
Sunday 22nd September 2019
Broken Hill Civic Centre, BROKEN HILL NSW
www.brokenhill.nsw.gov.au/leekernaghan | (08) 8080 3575
Friday 4th October 2019
Deni Ute Muster, DENILIQUIN NSW
Saturday 12th – Saturday 19th October 2019
CRUISIN’ COUNTRY
www.cruisincountry.com.au/2019
Thursday 7th November 2019
Burnie Town Hall, BURNIE TAS
www.burniearts.net | (03) 6430 5850
Friday 8th November 2019
Princess Theatre, LAUNCESTON TAS
www.theatrenorth.com.au | (03) 6323 3666
Saturday 9th November 2019
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, HOBART TAS
www.tixtas.com.au | 1300 795 257
Friday 15th November 2019
Ulumbarra Theatre, BENDIGO VIC
www.gotix.com.au | (03) 5434 6100
Saturday 16th November 2019
Ballarat Civic Hall, BALLARAT VIC
www.hermaj.com | (03) 5333 5888
Sunday 17th November 2019
Sale Memorial Hall, SALE VIC
www.thewedge.com.au | (03) 5143 3200
Thursday 21st November 2019
Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC
www.bunjilplace.com.au | (03) 9705 5200
Friday 22nd November 2019
The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 23rd November 2019
The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Thursday 28th November 2019
The Events Centre, CALOUNDRA QLD
www.theeventscentre.com.au | (07) 5491 424
Friday 29th November 2019
Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW
www.twintowns.com.au | (07) 5536 2277
Saturday 30th November 2019
Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW
www.twintowns.com.au | (07) 5536 2277
