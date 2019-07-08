Lee Kernaghan is Rollin' His Tour Through This Backroad Nation

Thirty-seven time Golden Guitar winner Lee Kernaghan released his fifteenth studio album May 2019 and now embarks on the “Backroad Nation Tour”.
"Backroad Nation is a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who make our country great. Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to backroads QLD and everywhere in between. It’s about feeling that good vibration when you get off the beaten track and the country wraps itself around you. I'm so excited to be bringing out this new music. "A lot of miles and a lot of living has gone into every song. I've travelled from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara to backroads QLD and everywhere in between turning those experiences into songs.” - LK
The Backroad Nation Tour is underway and sees Lee playing 48 concert events Australia-wide, throughout 2019.
"It's awesome getting to play live across Australia and I'll be forever grateful to every person who comes out each night to see the show. They're the reason I sing my songs, that's where the music comes from."
Joining Lee on his epic tour of Australia are multi Golden Guitar winners, The Wolfe Brothers, and CMC Female Artist of the Year Christie Lamb.
You know when you see a Lee Kernaghan concert you are witnessing Australia’s legend of country music, the “all Australian boy” at his best – don’t miss this one!
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.leekernaghan.com/ - Get your copy of "Backroad Nation" https://abcmusic.lnk.to/BackroadNation
BACKROAD NATION TOUR DATES 2019
Saturday 28th July 2019
Groundwater Country Music Festival, BROADBEACH QLD
www.groundwatercmf.com
Thursday 15th August 2019
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, MANDURAH WA
www.manpac.com.au
Friday 16th August 2019
Crown Theatre, PERTH WA
www.crownperth.com.au
Saturday 17th August 2019
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, BUNBURY WA
www.bunburyentertainment.com
Thursday 22nd August 2019
Brolga Theatre, MARYBOROUGH QLD
www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/brolga-theatre
Friday 23rd August 2019
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, BUNDABERG QLD
www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au
Saturday 24th August 2019
Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD
www.greatwesternhotel.com.au
Thursday 29th August 2019
Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD
www.cairns.qld.gov.au/cpac
Friday 30th August 2019
Townsville Entertainment Centre, TOWNSVILLE QLD
www.tecc.net.au
Saturday 31st August 2019
Mackay Entertainment Centre, MACKAY QLD
www.themecc.com.au
Thursday 5th September 2019
Kingaroy Town Hall, KINGAROY QLD
www.oztix.com.au
Friday 6th September 2019
Empire Theatre, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.empiretheatre.com.au
Friday 13th September 2019
Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW
www.penrith.panthers.com.au
Saturday 14th September 2019
Canberra Theatre, CANBERRA ACT
www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Thursday 19th September 2019
The Barn Palais, MT GAMBIER SA
www.oztix.com.au
Friday 20th September 2019
Thebarton Theatre, ADELAIDE SA
www.thebartontheatre.com.au
Saturday 21st September 2019
Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA
www.countryarts.org.au
Sunday 22nd September 2019
Broken Hill Civic Centre, BROKEN HILL NSW
www.brokenhill.nsw.gov.au/broken-hill-civic-centre
Friday 4th October 2019
Deni Ute Muster, DENILIQUIN VIC
www.deniutemuster.com.au
16th – 21st October 2019
Cruisin’ Country Cruise
www.cruisincountry.com.au
Thursday 7th November 2019
Burnie Town Hall, BURNIE TAS
www.burniearts.net
Friday 8th November 2019
Princess Theatre, LAUNCESTON TAS
www.theatrenorth.com.au
Saturday 9th November 2019
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, HOBART TAS
www.wrestpoint.com.au
Friday 15th November 2019
Ullumburra Theatre, BENDIGO VIC
www.thecapital.com.au
Thursday 21st November 2019
Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC
www.bunjilplace.com.au
Friday 22nd November 2019
The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC
www.crownmelbourne.com.au
Saturday 23rd November 2019
The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC
www.crownmelbourne.com.au
Thursday 28th November 2019
The Events Centre, CALOUNDRA QLD
www.theeventscentre.com.au
Friday 29th November 2019
Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW
www.twintowns.com.au
Saturday 30th November 2019
Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW
www.twintowns.com.au
