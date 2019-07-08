Lee Kernaghan is Rollin' His Tour Through This Backroad Nation

Thirty-seven time Golden Guitar winner Lee Kernaghan released his fifteenth studio album May 2019 and now embarks on the “Backroad Nation Tour”.

"Backroad Nation is a celebration of us, our way of life and the people who make our country great. Much of the inspiration for the songs has come from the people I've met and the places I've travelled to from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara region in WA to backroads QLD and everywhere in between. It’s about feeling that good vibration when you get off the beaten track and the country wraps itself around you. I'm so excited to be bringing out this new music. "A lot of miles and a lot of living has gone into every song. I've travelled from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara to backroads QLD and everywhere in between turning those experiences into songs.” - LK

The Backroad Nation Tour is underway and sees Lee playing 48 concert events Australia-wide, throughout 2019.

"It's awesome getting to play live across Australia and I'll be forever grateful to every person who comes out each night to see the show. They're the reason I sing my songs, that's where the music comes from."

Joining Lee on his epic tour of Australia are multi Golden Guitar winners, The Wolfe Brothers, and CMC Female Artist of the Year Christie Lamb.

You know when you see a Lee Kernaghan concert you are witnessing Australia’s legend of country music, the “all Australian boy” at his best – don’t miss this one!

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.leekernaghan.com/ - Get your copy of "Backroad Nation" https://abcmusic.lnk.to/BackroadNation

BACKROAD NATION TOUR DATES 2019

Saturday 28th July 2019

Groundwater Country Music Festival, BROADBEACH QLD

www.groundwatercmf.com

Thursday 15th August 2019

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, MANDURAH WA

www.manpac.com.au

Friday 16th August 2019

Crown Theatre, PERTH WA

www.crownperth.com.au

Saturday 17th August 2019

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, BUNBURY WA

www.bunburyentertainment.com

Thursday 22nd August 2019

Brolga Theatre, MARYBOROUGH QLD

www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/brolga-theatre

Friday 23rd August 2019

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, BUNDABERG QLD

www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au

Saturday 24th August 2019

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD

www.greatwesternhotel.com.au

Thursday 29th August 2019

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, CAIRNS QLD

www.cairns.qld.gov.au/cpac

Friday 30th August 2019

Townsville Entertainment Centre, TOWNSVILLE QLD

www.tecc.net.au

Saturday 31st August 2019

Mackay Entertainment Centre, MACKAY QLD

www.themecc.com.au

Thursday 5th September 2019

Kingaroy Town Hall, KINGAROY QLD

www.oztix.com.au

Friday 6th September 2019

Empire Theatre, TOOWOOMBA QLD

www.empiretheatre.com.au

Friday 13th September 2019

Evan Theatre, PENRITH NSW

www.penrith.panthers.com.au

Saturday 14th September 2019

Canberra Theatre, CANBERRA ACT

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Thursday 19th September 2019

The Barn Palais, MT GAMBIER SA

www.oztix.com.au

Friday 20th September 2019

Thebarton Theatre, ADELAIDE SA

www.thebartontheatre.com.au

Saturday 21st September 2019

Barossa Arts Centre, TANUNDA SA

www.countryarts.org.au

Sunday 22nd September 2019

Broken Hill Civic Centre, BROKEN HILL NSW

www.brokenhill.nsw.gov.au/broken-hill-civic-centre

Friday 4th October 2019

Deni Ute Muster, DENILIQUIN VIC

www.deniutemuster.com.au

16th – 21st October 2019

Cruisin’ Country Cruise

www.cruisincountry.com.au

Thursday 7th November 2019

Burnie Town Hall, BURNIE TAS

www.burniearts.net

Friday 8th November 2019

Princess Theatre, LAUNCESTON TAS

www.theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday 9th November 2019

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, HOBART TAS

www.wrestpoint.com.au

Friday 15th November 2019

Ullumburra Theatre, BENDIGO VIC

www.thecapital.com.au

Thursday 21st November 2019

Bunjil Place, NARRE WARREN VIC

www.bunjilplace.com.au

Friday 22nd November 2019

The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

www.crownmelbourne.com.au

Saturday 23rd November 2019

The Palms @ Crown, MELBOURNE VIC

www.crownmelbourne.com.au

Thursday 28th November 2019

The Events Centre, CALOUNDRA QLD

www.theeventscentre.com.au

Friday 29th November 2019

Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW

www.twintowns.com.au

Saturday 30th November 2019

Twin Towns Services Club, TWEED HEADS NSW

www.twintowns.com.au

