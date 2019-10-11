Lee Kernaghan Receives An 2019 ARIA Award Nomination

It's a huge week for country music! Our very own Lee Kernaghan from The Range has been nominated for a 2019 ARIA Award for Best Country Album.

Lee's album, Backroad Nation, is all about turning real memories into music.

"A lot of miles and a lot of living has gone into every song. I've travelled from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara to backroads QLD and everywhere in between turning those experiences into songs", Lee said.

Lee is no stranger to Australian music's night of nights, already having won 4 ARIA Awards in his time.

Congratulations, Lee!

Catch up on what Lee Kernaghan had to say about his ARIA Award nomination: