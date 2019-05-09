Lee Kernaghan Releases Epic New Album "Backroad Nation"

Thirty-seven-time Golden Guitar winner, Lee Kernaghan, has today released his fifteenth studio album. The highly anticipated album, Backroad Nation , was produced by Grammy nominated producer and songwriter Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Kylie Minogue, LoCash) and is released through ABC Music/UMA. Get your hands in a copy HERE.

Lee said, “Backroad Nation is about feeling that good vibration when you get off the beaten track and the country wraps itself around you. I’m so excited to be bringing out this new music.”

"A lot of miles and a lot of living has gone into every song. I've travelled from Alice Springs to the Deni Ute Muster, from the mighty Pilbara to backroads QLD and everywhere in between turning those experiences into songs.”

The music video for Backroad Nation was filmed at Trilby Station via Louth on the banks of the Darling River in Outback NSW. “It was an epic location, bone-dry though, because they hadn’t seen any decent rain since 2016. It breaks your heart to see how desperate things can get on the land but the good news is that a couple of days after we finished the shoot, it bucketed down, the dams filled up and the river began to flow”.

Coinciding with the release of his new album, Lee has also announced The Backroad Nation Tour which will kick off on May 11 and see him playing 48 concert events, Australia-wide, throughout 2019.

Lee said, "It’s awesome getting to play live across Australia and I’ll be forever grateful to every person who comes out each night to see the show. They’re the reason I sing my songs, that’s where the music comes from.”

Multi Golden Guitar winners, The Wolfe Brothers, are set to join Lee for the national tour along with CMC Female Artist of the Year Christie Lamb. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Tour dates and ticket information is available HERE.

Lee Kernaghan - Backroad Nation:

Backroad Nation - Lee Kernaghan, Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan 2. Waiting On A Mate -Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan Take It Down A Backroad - Lee Kernaghan, Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton Watching Lightning - Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan Round Here - Lee Kernaghan, Phil Barton, Bruce Wallace Where I Wanna Be - (With Robby X) Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan, Nick Wolfe, Robby X, Lindsay Rimes Live To Ride - Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan Wheels - Lee Kernaghan, Lindsay Rimes, Phil Barton The Trucks Came Through - Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan Let There Be Cowgirls -Lee Kernaghan, Nick Wolfe, Phil Barton Keep On Truckin’ - Lee Kernaghan, Garth Porter, Colin Buchanan Till It Ends (With the Wolfe Brothers) - Lee Kernaghan, Phil Barton, Nick Wolfe

