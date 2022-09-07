Lee Streng To Face Court Over Alleged Murder Of Adelaide Mum

A 33-year-old man is set to face court today over the alleged murder of a 51-year-old woman in Park Holme on Tuesday.

Police have arrested and charged Lee Streng over the death of Adelaide Mum Louise Hughes after she was discovered unresponsive in a Condada Avenue home on Tuesday morning.

Police were alerted to the death after a resident of the home contacted emergency services reporting Ms Hughes had collapsed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite lifesaving attempts by paramedics, Ms Hughes passed away at the scene.

Ms Hughes cause of death is still unknown.

According to Detective chief inspector Michael Fisher, Ms Hughes and Streng were known to each other but were not believed to be related.

It is unclear as to why Ms Hughes was at the Condada home on the day of her death.

Streng is set to face the Adelaide Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.