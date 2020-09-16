Leeton Scouts Will Be Receiving Some Impressive Upgrades

The Leeton Scout Hall Facilities will officially be upgraded and will continue to support local jobs and revitalisation of the local economy under the NSW Government's COVID-19 stimulus program.

According to Nationals MLC, Wes Fang the 1st Leeton Cout Hall is one of many Scout groups on Crown Land that will be receiving upgrades with the help of $1 million in State-wide funding.

“Scouts NSW is one of our State’s largest and most successful youth organisations building leadership skills, resilience and friendship while offering an extraordinary variety of activities for young people, so it’s fantastic to help secure their future," - Wes Fang

One of the upgrades will include much needed modifications to the roofing of 1st Leeton Scout Hall.

“The 1st Leeton Scout Hall will receive $10,458 to replace roof sheeting and install insulation to make the hall a far more pleasant place in both summer and winter... This latest news follows the announcement that Leeton Girl Guide Hall will get fire doors and smoke alarms installed as part of a further $1 million in stimulus funding that has been allocated to the NSW chapter of Girl Guides,” - Wes Fang

Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey said the upgrades couldn't have come at a better time following the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Communities have done it tough during COVID-19 which has disrupted normal activities and organisations like Scouts NSW have not been spared. “COVID-19 has had a big impact forcing Scouts NSW to put on hold meetings at Scout halls and cancel events that it relies on for fundraising... This stimulus will help Scouts NSW bounce back with improvements to facilities across the State, many of which are also used by other community organisations. This will also boost local economies with work for tradies and material suppliers.” - Melinda Pavey

Changes will be made to improve the accessibility of the building for those in wheel chairs, as well as significant upgrades to the amenities.

