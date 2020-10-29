Leeton Shire Council Has Adopted A Waste Management Strategy

Council resolved to adopt a Waste Management Strategy at its October Ordinary Meeting.

Cr Paul Smith said, “Council is pleased to adopt the inaugural strategy which recognises the importance of sustainable waste management services for our communities and reflects a strategic approach to the challenges of reducing waste and increasing resource recovery within Leeton Shire.”

In August 2020, Council resolved to place the Draft Waste Management Strategy on public exhibition for a period of 28 days for comment. As a result of this consultation, 16 people completed the Have Your Say community engagement survey.

“We would like to thank everyone who provided their feedback throughout the consultation period,” said Council’s Director Operations, Peter Keane.

“The Waste Management Strategy signals a direction that will see a reduction in waste to landfill and increasing resource recovery through waste avoidance, reuse, recycle and reprocessing,” Mr Keane said.

Council is aiming to improve its waste diversion performance closer to the goals set by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

The diversion rate is defined as the proportion of total waste generated that is recovered, either through reuse, recycling or treatment, and is therefore diverted from landfill.

“Our aim is to have a diversion target of 50% (up from 41%) by 2026,” said Peter Keane.

Council’s Waste Management Strategy will be available on Council’s website www.leeton.nsw.gov.au

