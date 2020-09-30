Leeton Shire Council Is Proud To Welcome A New MDBA Chair!

Council's Mayor Paul Maytom is please to welcome Murray-Darling Basin Authority's new chair, Sir Angus Houston and other senior water industry representatives who visited the area on September 28th.

Sir Angus Houston was accompanied by MDBA's CEO Phillip Glyde, the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder, Jody Swirepik and other senior staff from the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, MDBA and others.

Council representatives visited with the group and delivered presentations while they were visiting the Shire Council.

Mayor Maytom said they discussed the importance of sustainable agriculture throughout the meeting.

“At our meeting, Council focused the conversation on the urgent need to plan cohesively now for the future and the importance of ensuring a diverse and sustainable agricultural sector supported by a fully optimised irrigation area... Our key messages included advocating for a principles based approach to decision making at all levels of government (such as always ensuring water use is fully optimised when making planning decisions); moving to measure economic success at a whole of community level, not only at the farm gate; and pursuing an appropriate mix of permanent and annual crops that will continue to foster diversity and support the wide range of food and fibre manufacturing industries in the region," - Mayor Maytom

Mayor Mayhem added they were also very clear about the regions goals for a sustainable future.

“We also highlighted the importance of being clear about environmental goals and measuring their achievement,” - Mayor Maytom

Sir Angus made a point of visiting the RAMSAR listed Fivebough Wetlands and was more than impressed with Leeton's ability to water the area and by extension, support all native wildlife living out there.

“Referring to the visit as 'his first of many trips out into the Basin,' Sir Angus said he was keen to listen and learn... Council would like to thank the group for their visit and we look forward to continuing to work together with government and industry representatives on achieving balanced outcomes for communities.” - Mayor Maytom

