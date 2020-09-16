Leeton Shire Council Is Teaching Proper Liquid Waste Disposal To Local Businesses

The Leeton Shire Council are currently in the process of teaching local businesses how to properly dispose of liquid trade waste into the sewer system, to best ensure the safety of the public and workers.

The Council's Water and Waste Engineer Ryan Sharman said staff have been making the rounds to local businesses to explain how to properly dispose of trade waste and why it's important for the community.

“It is important to manage trade waste as grease, oil, fat and solid material can cause blockages and overflows. This adversely affects mains, pumping stations and the treatment plant, which ultimately is a cost borne by the community... It is also important in protecting the health and safety of the public and Council workers from odours and toxic substances and protecting the environment as some substances affect animals, plants and waterways," - Ryan Sharman

On a yearly basis, Council staff do liquid trade waste inspections on commercial businesses that discharge waste into the sewer system to ensure correct procedures are adhered to.

According to section 68 of the Local Government Act 1993, anybody wishing to dispose of trade waste into council sewer systems must first obtain prior approval.

Council recently assisted the owners of Leeton's Wade Hotel with an appropriate grease trap installation to ensure optimal operational capacity.

Wade Hotel Co-owner Stacey Challacombe said the council assisted in making the hotel refurbishments environmentally friendly.

“Leeton Shire Council have worked closely with us and with our tradespersons to ensure we met all liquid waste rules and regulations." - Stacey Challacombe

Mrs Challacombe said the entire was easily understood and the business now understands why proper waste disposal is important to ensure the safety of the community.

“The process was clear and open to us at all times. It is incredibly important to us at the Wade Hotel to follow correct procedures to ensure compliance and to protect our future - for ourselves, for the community and for those who will follow us,” - Stacey Challacombe

For more information on proper liquid trade waste disposal, contact the Council's Waste and Recycling Coordinator Guy Retalick to organise a meeting on 02 6953 0911.

