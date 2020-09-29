Leeton Shire Council Will Be Submitting Five Motions To The LGNSW Annual Conference

Leeton Shire Council has announced they will be submitting five motions to the upcoming 2020 Local Government Annual Conference, which this year will be held online on Monday, November 23rd.

The motions being put up for consideration include:

The Rural Fire Service to be recognised as the controlling authority for RFS Plant and Equipment Assets inserted of local councils

Support for the NSW Parliamentary inquiry into the state of healthcare in rural and regional NSW

For locals to have more say in the scope and delivery of health services in the local community than what is currently available through the Local Area Health Committee

NSW Health To retain ownership of the NDIS and state-owned aged care facilities

For rural and regional states to better represent communities of interest and for the larger districts to be reduced in area.

The first issue of the RFS Plant and Equipment Assist is significant to many councils as under the current Auditor-General councils recognise find RFS Plant and Equipment in their financial statements, even though they have no control over the assets.

Three of the motions aim to provide better quality aged and disability care in Leeton Shire and in rural and regional communities.

Councillor Michael Kidd is passionate about changes to the Local Area health Committee.

“We want residents to have a far greater say in the scope and delivery of health services in their local communities,” - Cr Michael Kidd

The motions will be presented at the Local Government NSW Annual Virtual Conference in November.

