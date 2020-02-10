Leeton Shire Library To Host Festival Performance For Seniors

It's time for all our Leeton Shire seniors to get a little social at the Seniors Festival Performance and morning tea!

Christine Carlton and Christine Greenough, better known as 'The Talespinners', will perform There's a Newcomer in Town; an engaging show featuring stories and memories of Australian life based on their intimate knowledge of living in the Riverina area.

Don't miss out! Block out Thursday 20th February 10.30 - 11.30am in your calendar for a wonderful performance in the Henry Lawson Room of the Leeton Shire Library.

Numbers are strictly limited, so secure your booking by contacting the Library on 6953 0945.

