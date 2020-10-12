Leeton Shire Residents Given Opportunity To Participate In 2020 Regional Wellbeing Survey

Leeton Shire residents are being encouraged to participate in the 2020 Regional Wellbeing Survey, which will assess how the wellbeing of people living in rural and regional areas of Australia is changing, and the things that are positively and negatively affecting quality of life in different communities.

The survey will help Council better understand what factors have had an impact on our community and how, including drought, floods, bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council advised that this year’s survey will take between 10 to 60 minutes to complete depending on whether you choose to complete the short, regular or long version, and whether all the questions apply to you.

Prizes are also up for grabs for those who complete the survey; participants of the regular or long version will automatically enter a weekly prize draw that closes at 5pm each Friday, and a grand prize draw that closes on 30th October 2020.

Mayor Paul Maytom stated:

“It’s important we get at least 100 survey respondents so that we get our own set of meaningful data published for the Leeton Shire. I encourage as many residents to get involved and contribute to this important survey.”

The survey can be completed by visiting www.regionalwellbeing.org.au.

