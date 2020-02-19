Leeton Swimming Pool To Undergo Redevelopment In March

Leeton Swimming Pool is set to cease operations from March 4th to accomodate long awaited redevelopment works, so get those summer swims in while you can!

Leeton Shire Mayor Paul Maytom is excited for the project to finally becoming a reality. He stated:

“Council took time to invite and carefully consider the community’s ideas for the rejuvenation of the Leeton Swimming Pool before commissioning a design plan for the precinct. Once that was consulted on and agreed to, Council embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign. Many hours were put into grant applications and advocacy to the State Government to get project funding over the line. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all involved for their persistence and hard work which strengthens Leeton’s position as the regional centre for swimming competitions.”

The works will expand the existing 8 lanes to 10 lanes, add disabled ramp access, and a wet deck. A single pool will also replace the 2 existing kids' pools, with water toys supplied as part of the learn to swim area. A new 9m tower will support 2 twisting enclosed and open water slides, replacing the current simple, smaller water slide.

The reopening date is yet to be confirmed, however the works are expected to conclude in December.