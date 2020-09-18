Leeton venue fined over breach of COVID-19 Public Health Orders

A licensed premises in Leeton has been issued a $5,000 fine following non-compliance with COVID-19 Public Health Orders.

At around 11.30pm on Friday 30 August 2020, police conducted a business inspection at a licensed premises in Leeton.

Police observed that the front bar area was crowded and the layout of the room did not provide sufficient room for patrons to be physically distanced.

Police also observed a number of patrons standing and moving between tables, without physically distancing.

Licensing officers from Murrumbidgee Police District commenced inquiries into potential breaches of the current COVID-19 Public Health Orders.

As a result of inquiries, the 31-year-old female licensee was issued with a Penalty Infringement Notices for not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID 19 – Corporation – $5,000.

Licencing police will continue to enforce compliance checks at licensed premises and other venues across the Murrumbidgee area, to ensure the Public Health Orders are being adhered to.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.