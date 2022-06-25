Left Field Pick For Bellamy Replacement

Broncos Skipper Adam Reynolds believes it's more likely Cameron Smith will replace Craig Bellamy as the next coach at the Storm, and not Billy Slater.

Reynolds was speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum where he was forced to pick between the two, should Bellamy finish up his coaching career at the end of next season.

The playmaker's call for Smith comes as Slater, a two-time premiership winner with the Storm, finds his name in the coaching merry-go-round following the Maroons' victory in Game I earlier this month.

