Legendary Aussie Leg-Spinner Shane Warne Dies, Aged 52

Australia is in shock and the cricket world in mourning after the sudden death of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.

The 52-year-old cricket player and commentator, who transcended the sport, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from Warne's management said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Holidaying with a group of mates in Thailand, Warne's death, comes only days after he had posted to Instagram that he was putting together what he dubbed “operation shred” in a bid to return to top shape by July.

“Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago ! Let’s go.”

Regarded as one of the finest cricketers in history, the spin bowler's career returned 708 Test wickets from 145 caps between 1992 and 2007.

Before retiring in 2007, "Warnie" took more Ashes and Test wickets than any other Australian.

Not quite ready to hang up his baggy green, Warne also played for his home state of Victoria, Hampshire in England, and the Rajasthan Royals as both captain and coach between 2008 and 2011.

Warne also played with the Melbourne Stars in 2011 for the inaugural season of the Big Bash League.

Known on and off the pitch for his brash and colourful exploits, "Warnie" was considered the maestro of spin cricket.

His tragic and unexpected death came only hours after legendary keeper Rod Marsh died after suffering a heart attack last week.

Warnie's final tweet was a message to Marsh, saying the legend of our great game was an inspiration to so many young boys and girls.

Shane Warne is survived by his three children Brooke, Summer and Jackson.

