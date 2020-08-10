Legendary Hard Rock Producer, Martin Birch Has Passed Away, Age 71

Sad news in today following the news, hard rock producer Martin Birch has passed away, age 71.

Known for his work with Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple and Whitesnake, Birch was a key part of that heavy rock sound we all love.

