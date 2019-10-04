Legendary Rock Band KISS Announce Gig For Our Great Whites At "Shark Rock City"

KISS - Legendary Rock band KISS - have announced that during their forthcoming End Of The Road Tour that begins next month, they will be playing an extra special show for our Great White Sharks.

That's right... you read correctly. Our Great White Sharks.

This little video explains the concept a whole lot better than what we can.

WATCH:

On November 18, off the coast of Port Lincoln, KISS have partnered up with Airbnb and will re-name the Port Lincoln location of this once-in-a-lifetime gig "Shark Rock City"

Bloody legendary!

The mind boggles... will Gene do the blood trick? Now THAT will cause a frenzy!

Humans can get involved and all the info you need to know, right here

For all KISS information: www.kissonline.com

