We are very excited because the Legends of League is coming to Newcastle! This year the tournament will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday November 16.

You'll get to re-live some of your favourite old school footy memories by seeing over 90 players during the day.

The only rugby league tournament that truly celebrates all the rugby league legends will be back in 2019! After two successful tournaments in 2017 and 2018, the legends of league will be returning in 2019 to provide an action packed day of "old school" rugby league. Danny Buderus, Wendell Sailor, Andrew Ryan, Mick Crocker, Willie Mason and Steve Menzies are just a few of the legends who will take the field in 2019 to raise money for the Mark Hughes foundation and the chance to win over $75k in prizemoney! Don't miss this unique event! Six teams (Barbarians, Brisbane, Canterbury, Parramatta, Penrith & Newcastle!), 90 former legends and six hours of rugby league action!

To get your tickets and for more info head HERE