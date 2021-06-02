Legislation Set To Ban Offensive And Sexist Slogans On Cars

The McGowan Government is set to introduce legislation to ban offensive and sexist slogans on cars.

It follows similar laws in several states including Queensland, Tasmania and New South Wales.

Women's Interests Minister Simone McGurk said, “the slogans that we see on spray-painted vans across Western Australia needlessly promote sexism, violence against women and discrimination”.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti added, “It's the end of the road for these tired, outdated, sexist and demeaning slogans on our vehicles”.

Western Australia Road Laws:

If the legislation passes, vehicle licenses would be canceled or refused until owners removed the messages.

