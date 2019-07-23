Lego Masters Maddy And Jimmy Coming To Nerdmania This Saturday

This Article in association with Word And Mouth and Greater Shepparton City Council

5 Reasons To Hit The 5th Nerdmania this Saturday!

If you’ve NEVER been to Regional Victoria's Largest Pop Culture Expo, THIS is the year to get your Geek Squad together for Shepparton’s Nerdmania!

Back for one day only, Nerdmania takes over the Shepparton Showgrounds Multipurpose Pavilion this Saturday 27 July from 10am to 5.00pm, filled with everything Sci-Fi, Lego, Gaming, Collectible, Comic and Cosplay!

Get your tickets online HERE to jump the queue and get straight in on the day!



If you STILL need convincing, here are the top 5 reasons to experience the Nerdmaina in it’s 5th and biggest year.

Get a FREE sneak peek of what to expect on Saturday when Nerdmania invades Shepparton’s Maude Street Mall on Friday evening! See the truly awesome Jurrasic Park Vehicle on show, and have heroic fun with the Enchanted Rainbow team. PLUS your chance to win a family pass to Nerdmania.

The Super-Duper Special Guests!

Like every year at Nerdmania, you’ll get to see and meet wonderful groups and clubs representing Star Wars, Dr Who, Star Trek, Pokemon, Transformers and so much more, along with some very special peeps joining in the fun.

Make sure every Lego Master Fan you know comes alone to meet Jimmy Eaton and Maddy Tyers, Victoria’s very own Master Builders!

Plus Illustrator Chris Kennett returns after a fantastic appearance last year, along with the talented Dean Rankine.

The Cosplay!

One highlight each year is the Annual Nerdmania Cosplay Parade, so make sure you suit up and get ready to show your stuff, alongside the awesome Cosplayers Arwin Nidea, Little Monsters Cosplay, plus some usual suspects and new faces travelling from Melbourne, Geelong and Bendigo.

The Little Super Hero Zone

While the grown-ups play dress up, the kids can save the world in Nerdmania's Little Heroes Fun Zone. The beautiful Enchanted Rainbow team will have heaps of craft, face painting and activities to keep everyone busy and happy!

The Stalls, Displays and Food Trucks!

Who loves Pop Vinyl Figures, Old School Transformers? What about Hand Made fashion items and accessories or hard to find comics? Get all of this plus so much more with dozens of stallholders coming to Nerdmania from Melbourne, Yarrawonga, Bendigo, selling popular culture collectables. Oh, and make sure you come hungry. There’s a fleet of Food Trucks ready to feed you and the squad!



So, there’s only on StarDate to remember: Saturday 27 July, 10am to 5.00pm at the Multipurpose Pavilion at the Shepparton Showgrounds for Nerdmania 2019. Connect on Facebook, invite your friends and family, and make 2019 the biggest Nerdmania yet.

Entry is just $15 per adult, with family passes for $35. CLICK HERE for full ticket info and to buy online.

Nerdmania is presented by Word and Mouth. The event is fully supervised and is a drug, alcohol and smoke-free event. Entry for children under the age of five will be free, however, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.