Leigh Montagna Believes Player Salaries Should Remain Private

Leigh Montagna weighed in on the debate surrounding if player salaries should be made public.

Joey revealed what he earned at the peak of his career at St Kilda, but says that there is no need for current player salaries to be public.

Montagna believes that the media already roughly know what players are earning so an exact figure isn't necessary.

"I don't think there is any need for it."

