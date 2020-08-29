Leigh Montagna Narrows Down 8th Spot To Melbourne & Carlton

The race for the eight is heating up and Leigh Montagna has crunched the numbers to see who is likely to make the cut.

He believes that the current top 7 sides are pretty safe to play finals, leaving one available spot to round out the eight.

Montagna believes that either Melbourne or Carlton will be the side put their nose in front at the end of the home and away season.

Despite currently sitting behind Essendon & the Western Bulldogs, Joey believes that the Dee & Blues have the most favourable draws.

He also pointed out that the Bulldogs have played two games (as of Saturday Aug 29th) and their current position on the ladder flatters them.

He ruled out Essendon despite their big win on Thursday because they still need to play West Coast and Port Adelaide, while GWS' percentage means they have to make up a lot of ground.

