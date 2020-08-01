Leigh Montagna On The Top 8 Being Locked In After This Weekend

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna told Dead Set Legends this morning that he believes the Top 8 will be locked in after this weekend.

Joey expects Collingwood & GWS to both win tomorrow and he can't see the top eight changing after the end of Round 9 if results fall that way.

Montagna believes that his old side should also hold a spot in the eight if they can win against the Swans this afternoon.

He said the the Bulldogs, Carlton & Essendon have been too inconsistent to lock down a spot.

That leaves Brisbane, Port Adelaide, Richmond, West Coast, Geelong, Collingwood, GWS & St Kilda to fight it out for the flag.

