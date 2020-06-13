Leigh Montagna Reveals Essendon's Major Disadvantage Travelling To Sydney

Leigh Montagna brought an interesting bit of mail to the table this morning on Dead Set Legends.

Joey revealed that the Bombers have an extremely long lead up to tomorrow's game due to not having accomodation in Sydney, which he expects to be a major disadvantage.

The Bombers will be up very early to share a flight to Sydney with North Melbourne tomorrow morning and will have to sit around for up to four hours waiting to play their game.

The won't have a space to rest or sleep in the lead up to the game and might be significantly fatigued by the time the ball is bounced at 3.35pm.

Montagna believes this could significantly impact the performance of the Essendon players and is a big advantage for the Swans.

North Melbourne will be impacted less due to playing the early game against GWS at 1.05pm.

Likely timeline for Essendon players: 5.30-6am wake-up, 7am arrival at Tullamarine, 8am flight, 9.30am arrival in Sydney, 4 hour gap with no accomodation, 1.30pm arrive at SCG, 3.35pm game.