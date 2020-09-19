Leigh Montagna Says Jack Steele Is 'Almost Certain' To Be The Next St Kilda Skipper

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna has made a big push for Jack Steele to be the club's next captain on Triple M's Dead Set Legends this morning.

Jay Clark nominated a number of Saints players for the top job, but Joey said he is "almost certain" Steele will get the nod.

"It's almost certain now that Jack Steele will be the next captain of St Kilda," Montagna said.

Montagna said that Steele is a bit of a quiet character, but he's proven on the field that he can lead from the front with his actions.

"He's not an extrovert, he's not the most vocal player in that footy team. But what he is - lead by example, follow me boys."

