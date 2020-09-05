Leigh Montagna Says Melbourne Should Consider Trading Tom McDonald

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna believes that Melbourne should consider putting key position swingman Tom McDonald on the trade table.

Jay Clark prompted the conversation with Montagna on Dead Set Legends this morning, where Joey went on to say that a trade could be the best result for all parties.

"You know my thoughts with these teams, they need to shake up their lists," Montagna said.

LISTEN HERE:

With decent key position stocks at both end of the ground in Sam Weideman, Steven May, Jake Lever, Luke Jackson & his brother Oscar McDonald, the senior McDonald has fallen out of favour.

Montagna believes that when a list like Melbourne's fails to progress, some big off-season moves need to be made.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!