Leigh Montagna Says Sydney Is A Great Chance To Cause The Grand Final Upset

Joey Montagna laid out his blueprint for the Swans to beat the Cats, with their number-one pressure rating in the AFL crucial to causing Geelong mistakes.

“This sets up to be one of the great Grand Finals.”

The Swans are the best pressure side in the competition over the past two months, which could force the Cats into mistakes and bring the ball to ground in their forward 50, nullifying interceptors like Tom Stewart.

