Leigh Montagna Says The View On Courage Vs Safety Is Changing In The AFL

Speaking on Dead Set Legends this morning, Leigh Montagna stated that perspectives around the AFL are changing when it comes to players going head-first into contests.

The long-term impacts of concussion have been a common topic in previous days after it was revealed that posthumous tests have discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football great Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer.

Montagna and Jay Clark spoke about concussion in AFL and how since Montagna’s career began, views have changed around players playing courageously as opposed to looking after their safety.

LISTEN HERE

“I’ve got no doubt the mentality is starting to change a little bit in football. We’ve even heard it from senior coaches now, they say to players ‘we want you to be courageous but we want you to be smart, we want you not to be reckless and endanger yourself and risk getting injured for the sake of a contest that you may not be able to impact anyway.’”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!