Lenny Kravitz is coming to Newcastle!

Lenny Kravitz is one of the most successful and best-selling artists of his generation, and he's returning to Australia for the first time in 8 years as part of his “Here to Love” World Tour.

Known for his undeniable, energetic gigs and iconic union of rock ‘n’ roll, funk, blues, and soul, Lenny promises to uphold his live legacy yet again when he brings all the hits from his 30-year career to Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Monday 6th April.

Tickets are on sale Thursday 24 October 11am from Ticketek