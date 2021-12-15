Lenny Kravitz's Biggest Hit Was Written & Recorded Within 5 Minutes On ONE TAKE

5 Minutes Of Genius Made Lenny Kravitz' Are You Gonna Go My Way

Considered one of the most successful and best-selling rock artists of his time, Lenny Kravitz has has sold more than 40 million records. It’s safe to say there’s not a soul on the planet who hasn’t heard the iconic track 'Are You Gonna Go My Way', but did you know it was a one take wonder written and recorded in only 5 minutes? Wrapping up session at Waterfront Studios in New York, Kravitz couldn’t leave without putting the idea down on tape. Leaving another band waiting in the hallway to take over the studio!

Have A Listen Below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!