Leon Cameron Discusses Toby Greene Leadership and Josh Kelly Contract

Leon Cameron joined the Saturday Rub team before GWS' round 8 match, providing the latest on Josh Kelly's contract and the growth of Toby Greene.

The Giants coach explained where the club is at with Kelly's contract, adding that it's "progressing really well". Cameron believes Kelly is thriving this season, playing multiple roles for the team, while putting himself in career-best form.

Greene extended his multi-year contract during the week - which will keep him at the club until the age of 33 - after a stellar start to the season flourishing in the captaincy role in the absence of Stephen Coniglio.

"It is a great endorsement not only on him, but also the footy club." Cameron said on Greene's latest accomplishment.

