Leon Cameron On Toby Greene Being A Late Withdrawal
On the Saturday Rub
GWS coach Leon Cameron explained why Toby Greene was withdrawn from this afternoon's game against Brisbane.
Cameron said that they weren't willing to risk the All-Australian forward despite Toby wanting to play.
The Giants coach said that Greene is battling a shin issue.
He said that they were conservative with him returning from a six day break with a busy schedule ahead.
Cameron also said that they expect him to return to the side next week, but was no guarantee.
