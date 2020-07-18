Leon Cameron On Toby Greene Being A Late Withdrawal

GWS coach Leon Cameron explained why Toby Greene was withdrawn from this afternoon's game against Brisbane.

Cameron said that they weren't willing to risk the All-Australian forward despite Toby wanting to play.

The Giants coach said that Greene is battling a shin issue. 

He said that they were conservative with him returning from a six day break with a busy schedule ahead.

Cameron also said that they expect him to return to the side next week, but was no guarantee. 

