Less Restricted on Water

Our Goldfields is doing better with the restrictions placed on those who fail to pay their water charges.

The McGowan Government’s range of new innovative financial assistance programs for Water Corporation customers has resulted in 72 per cent fewer households in the Goldfields region facing water flow restrictions for non-payment of water bills.

New figures show the number of customers having their water reduced to a trickle for non-payment of bills in the Goldfields region has reduced from a high of 67 in 2016-17 under the previous Liberal National Government to 19 last financial year.

“I’m very pleased to see we have reduced the number of households in the Goldfields region having their water reduced to a trickle for non-payment of water bills by 72 per cent.

“We have done this by throwing out the heavy-handed approach of the previous Liberal National Government and moving to a customer sensitive and compassionate approach for those in genuine financial hardship."

“Reducing a household’s water to a trickle causes significant anxiety and distress to people who are likely already having a hard time. This practice should only be used as a last resort.” Minister Kelly said.

The help provided to customers through these programs include; providing up to an additional three months to pay accounts, removing interest charges on overdue accounts when on a payment plan, reducing long-term debt, and providing an additional water allowance free of charge for those on kidney dialysis.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their account is strongly urged to contact the Water Corporation on 13 13 85 early, before their account becomes overdue. For more information about the programs on offer, visit: http://www.watercorporation.com.au.

Number of Goldfields region water customers shut-off for non-payment of bills (per month)