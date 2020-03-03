“Let It Go”: Andrew Jarman Hits Out At Eddie Betts’s Comments About The Crows’ Pre-Season Camp

Andrew Jarman has hit out at Eddie Betts’s recent comments about Adelaide’s infamous camp ahead of the 2018 season on his show The Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

LISTEN HERE:

“Why can’t Eddie Betts just let it go?” Jars asked.

“Why don’t you just let it go? He’s come out and he’s blamed the camp, for his, one of the reasons why he left the Adelaide Crows football club.”

The club famously put its players through a brutal pre-season camp after the 2017 grand final loss to Richmond, and Betts admitted there were “a lot of unhappy players” and that the camp was “part of the reason” he moved back to Carlton on SEN yesterday.

Jars and Bernie Vince both felt that Betts left the Crows because he wasn’t being picked for the senior side.

“You know why he left?” Bernie asked.

“Because he couldn’t get a game.”

“Exactly,” Jars agreed.

“His best footy was past him… I’ve loved the way that Eddie’s played his football, and what he’s done for the footy club.

“But mate, don’t go sookin’ because your best football’s past you!”

