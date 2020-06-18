Snow Has Begun Falling Around The State Turning Tasmania Into A Winter Wonderland

Winter has officially set in with Tasmania turning into a winter wonderland this week as snow fell across the state.

Hobart’s Kunanyi/Mt Wellington was covered in a blanket of spectacular white snow on Wednesday falling as low as 450 metres.

The freezing Tassie winter that we know and love has only just begun with snow and icy conditions forecast to continue throughout the next few months.

If you are planning a road trip out of the city this weekend then make sure to pack your winter woollies because Cradle Mountain has recorded their first snow fall of the season, with more snow forecast to fall this Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s all keep safe this winter! Remember to slow down and beware of ice on the roads when driving.

Know before you go and check Parks and Wildlife Service alerts here.