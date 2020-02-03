Let's Go Surfing On Again

The next Disabled Surfers Association Great Southern event is happening this Saturday!

NO surfing experience is needed and all levels of ability are welcome.

Volunteers are asked to be there by 7:30 a.m to help set up and grab a free breaky.



Please register here as a surfer (participant), carer or volunteer.

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lets-go-surfing-registration-85331856881



Participants, Carers and other volunteers can register from 9 a.m.



In the water at 9.30am till 11:30 - 12noon. Then please stay for presentation and free sausage sizzle





