Let's Spread Some Neighbourhood Cheer Perth In These Crazy Coronavirus Times

We know Perth is one big friendly community, and we saw an idea yesterday that we just had to get on board with and make our own version for Perth.

We know there are people all over this beautiful city of ours who probably need a helping hand with something during these unprecedented times. It's impossible to help everyone but here's a way you can help even one person in your local community.

Just print out the below form and fill it out, then drop in a neighbour's letterbox, to let them know you're there, and you care!

(CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT A FULL SIZED VERSION TO PRINT)

We love this initiative, and we want all of Perth to get behind it.

Stay safe and a safe distance from everyone #Perth. Let's get through this together.

Last week, Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut tackled exactly this, what Perth would look like in a #Coronavirus type lockdown.