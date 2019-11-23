Level Two Water Restrictions To Be Enforced In December, Here’s What You Need To Know

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will introduced Level Two water restrictions at the start of next month as dam levels continue to drop.

On December 10, Level Two restrictions will apply to Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains and the Illawarra regions despite current dam levels not yet dropping to the 40% threshold.

“We're doing this because we want to ensure we have water supply without any concerns, we are doing this because we are being cautious but also because there is no doubt the acceleration of the depletion of water is more than we've had in the past," the Premier said.

So what does this mean?

You can only use a watering can or bucket to water your garden before 10 am and after 4 pm.

You can only wash your vehicles with a bucket and sponge or at a commercial carwash.

You can only top up an existing pool or spa, using a hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering can or bucket for a maximum of 15 minutes a day.

You need a permit to fill new or renovated pools and spas that hold more than 500 L.



You can't at any time clean walls, roofing, gutters or hard surfaces such as paths, driveways and paved areas with a hose or high pressure cleaner as part of general cleaning.

Fines of $220 apply to individuals and $550 for businesses for anyone found not following the restrictions.